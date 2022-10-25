Lady Louise Windsor set for challenging university event - details The 18-year-old is in her first year of university

Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, is set for a challenging university event, a formal dinner reserved for small groups at a time.

The traditional dinner is a networking experience hosted by members of staff and it's where everyone can discuss current affairs over dinner and drinks.

The university website explains the event: "St Salvator's Hall hosts High Table every week for a small group of students to attend a formal dinner with a prominent member of the St Andrews staff or community."

While this networking event may be considered quite daunting for most teenagers, Lady Louise will have the benefit of having attended many formal occasions over the years with her role within the royal family.

Lady Louise is now living in Scotland

We're sure the royal will be very familiar with the etiquette at such special events, hopefully making her feel at ease.

It's a tradition that Prince William and Princess Kate would have been likely to experience as well, considering they attended the same university. In fact, it's where William first met his now wife, Kate!

The university has published photographs to give prospective students an idea of what the accommodation looks like, and while it's a far cry from Lady Louise's stately family home of Bagshot Park, it's still rather nice.

One image revealed a rather nice space with huge traditional windows flooding the room with light. There's plenty of room for a bed as well as ample desk space for studying. It is unknown if this is a standard room or one of the more luxurious accommodation options.

The royal is used to formal events

In a statement released earlier this year, a royal spokesperson announced Lady Louise's good news: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Prince Edward's eldest child studied hard for her exams at St Mary's School Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

