The 5 most commonly misspelt royal names might surprise you The results will surprise you!

If you're someone with a less common name, it's easy to sympathise with others who frequently have their names misspelt. Forget about finding your name on a keyring in a souvenir shop, the tedious act of having to spell out each letter when reciting an email or address is enough to incite fury. Thanks, mum and dad.

Yet, it turns out that even royals often have their names misspelt, which given the traditional nature of royal names and how they are recycled – is a bit of a surprise. With the help of Unscrambled Words, we’ve rounded up the top five royal names which are often misspelt. Keep scrolling to discover more…

Margaret

The name Margaret is the fourth most misspelt name in the UK. The name has an average of 2,410 searches each month for the correct spelling – which can't have been convenient for the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret.

Diana

Diana ranks as the eighth most commonly misspelt name in the UK – and no doubt the name's popularity was boosted massively by the late beloved Princess Diana.

Louise

The name Louise receives 810 monthly searches online. Arguably, The Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor was a catalyst for increased interest in the popular girls' name.

Charlotte

Charlotte has 790 monthly searches for the correct name spelling. The name has a multitude of shortened versions which is why it's such a solid name - Charlie and Lottie to name a few.

George

Finishing off our list is George, with 750 average monthly searches for the right spelling. The popular boys' name is a traditional option – especially among the royal family.

In terms of non-royal names, Niamh took the top spot of the UK’s most misspelt names. The spelling for the name, which means 'bright', had an average of 4,110 monthly searches in the UK. Common variations of the name include Neve, Nieve, Neave, Neavh or Neeve.

The name Rachel ranked second with an average of 2,770 Google searches being made each month by Brits for the correct spelling of the name. The popularity of the name Rachel skyrocketed in the late 90s, likely from the success of the TV show Friends. The name has multiple spelling variations, including Rachael with similar versions of the name including Raquel, contributing to the searches for how to spell it.

Aaron is the most commonly misspelt boys' name and third overall. Brits searched 'how to spell' the name Aaron 2,670 times a month on average, putting the name just below Rachel.

