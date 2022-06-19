6 times Lady Louise Windsor copied Sophie Wessex's effortlessly chic style

If we could raid any royal's wardrobe, it would have to be the Countess of Wessex's. Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of designer items, all classically tailored and timeless. So it's perfectly understandable that her 18-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor - can't help herself from borrowing a few items from her mother's stash from time-to-time.

And who can blame her? We wish we could do the same! The blonde ladies look to be a similar size, and sharing is caring after all. Not only that, but royals love to recycle their threads and channel each other's style. Given the impact of fast fashion and throwaway culture on the environment, we love that young Louise is a keen advocate of recycling her mother's iconic looks.

Khaki Blazer

Louise, 18, stepped out at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2022in a smart wool coat and matching hat as she rode Prince Philip's carriage ahead of her mother. The young royal's olive green blazer featured a sophisticated collared neckline, flattering structured shoulders and embossed silver button detailing - and was remarkably similar to Sophie's khaki ME + EM blazer.

Stella McCartney coat

On Christmas Day 2019, mother and daughter headed to church in Sandringham. Sophie looked as impeccable as ever, rocking a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and a Sophie Habsburg clutch.

Louise meanwhile, wore a gorgeous Stella McCartney tartan coat that Sophie has worn and carried a nude Sophie Habsburg clutch her mother has sported many times. Louise also rocked a plaited headband by Jane Taylor - one of her mum's favourite milliners.

Alaïa dress

Lady Louise chose a very luxury designer from her mother's wardrobe when she attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018. The young royal looked sophisticated in a classic monochrome ensemble by Alaïa, wearing the designer's 'Parfum Gray' dress, which features a fitted bodice and puff skirt.

Sadly, it's no longer available to buy. Sophie is a huge fan of the late Tunisian couturier and has been spotted in a number of his designs. She wore this dress to watch the carnival parade at The Patron's Lunch celebrations to mark the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

Stella McCartney coat

A few days after Christmas, Louise headed to church, accompanied by her family, and once again, wore a coat her mother had already worn. Her navy blue coat is known as the 'Vivienne' by Stella McCartney and is worth £1,135. Sophie first wore the design at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March 2018. Great minds think alike, don't you think?

Noble MacMillian clutch

It's not just clothes that Lady Louise likes to raid her mother's wardrobe for – it's accessories too! Back in 2018 for the Easter Church Service, Louise borrowed Sophie's Noble MacMillian plum tassel pouch. The medium size pouch is made from calfskin and lined in silk, and also features a matching detachable tassel. Sophie has jazzed up many any outfit with this versatile purse, and it has previously been seen accompanying her on royal visits to Estonia.

