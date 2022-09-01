Countess Sophie's heartache over daughter Lady Louise Windsor's big decision

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor has made the decision to go to university, and is set to relocate to Scotland to attend St Andrew's University.

This month is when Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex will wave their daughter off as she starts her next adventure in life, and we're sure it will be particularly hard not having her around the house anymore.

The 18-year-old royal was among those thousands of students who found out their grades on 18 August, and a statement from the palace confirmed: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Edward and Sophie are also parents to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn, who will remain at home for a while as he is studying in school.

The royal is set to leave for university

In a previous interview, the mum-of-two revealed that her children are "very likely to have to work for a living" rather than rely on being in the royal family. Lady Louise proved that she's not work shy, having got a summer job at a local garden centre to start earning her own money.

It has not been announced whether the royal will work alongside her studies or focus on her English degree.

Luckily, university terms are short meaning there will be lots of opportunity for Louise to come back to Surrey to visit her family home, Bagshot Park. The £30million mansion has been Edward and Sophie's official place of residence since their royal wedding in 1999 and the children have been brought up there.

St Andrew's is a prestigious university

St Andrew's is of course where Prince William met his now wife Duchess Kate, and they both graduated with a 2:1 degree. We're sure Louise will have plenty of chance to meet lots of new friends in her new course and at the halls of residence.

