Robert Downey Jr. can't say that he doesn't commit to his roles fully, as evidenced by his latest video from his family home.

The actor took to social media to share a clip of himself preparing for his upcoming role in the TV series The Sympathizer, and recruited his two youngest kids to help.

His son Exton, 12, and daughter Avri, seven, were working on Halloween pumpkin carving when he approached them to help him with his project.

"I don't want to have to wear a bald cap, so you've got to shave my head," he boldly told them, which Avri questioned with: "Is that even appropriate?"

While they initially looked at him with confusion, it eventually cut to a montage of them breaking out the equipment and actually shaving Robert's hair off.

Eventually, after the transformation was complete, he said to his kids: "Thanks guys! I'll let you get back to your pumpkin carving, but what do I owe ya?"

Robert asked his kids to help shave his head for his new role

After a bit of conspiratorial whispering, Avri suggested that he help her out with a Halloween project, culminating in her revealing her dad with his shaved head and a spooky pumpkin painted on to the back.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready," he quipped in his caption, and fans quickly began raving over the shake-up.

"Downey Fam," one simply commented with a heart emoji, while one referred to his all-orange tracksuit and said: "He got that Halloween drip tho."

The Iron Man star is a father to Exton and Avri with wife-of-17-years Susan Downey, while he shares oldest son Indio, 29, with his first wife Deborah Falconer.

The parents-of-two have been married for 17 years

The Sympathizer will mark the actor's big comeback to the screen after hanging up his role as the Avenger, also his first starring TV role, an adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

