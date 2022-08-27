Robert Downey Jr shares never-before-seen photo of wedding photo - and fans are all saying the same thing The actor has been married for 17 years

Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary this weekend, and to mark the occasion, the Hollywood actor decided to share a never-before-seen photo from their big day.

Taking to Instagram, the Iron Man star posted a photo taken shortly after they exchanged vows back in 2005. It shows Robert, then 39, dressed in a black suit and a purple spotted scarf cosied up to his 30-year-old bride, who is wearing a stunning plunge neck wedding gown and veil.

"Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss," the caption read. "Susan, you are my bedrock, touchstone and lucky stars to boot."

The couple exchanged vows in a Jewish ceremony in the Long Island town of Amagansett, New York, surrounded by a star-studded selection of friends and loved ones, which included Keanu Reeves, Sting and Ellen Barkin.

The couple tied the knot back in 2005

Fans were quick to react to the post, with many dubbing the pair 'couple goals' in the comment section. "Wow, you guys are perfect for each other," one wrote while another said: "OMG THIS IS TOO CUTE!"

Someone else added: "You're the best couple. Couple goals!" and a fourth added: "I'm ugly crying, so sweet!"

Robert met the music producer a year earlier when they collaborated, along with Halle Berry, on the movie Gothika, and according to she turned down his amorous advances twice before agreeing to date him.

They quietly struck up a romance during production unbeknownst to the rest of the crew, and Robert - who was previously married to singer Deborah Falconer for 12 years - proposed to Susan on the night before her thirtieth birthday.

The actor credits Susan with helping him overcome his substance addiciton

Robert later credited Susan with helping him overcome his long-running battles with substance abuse, which had caused the breakdown of his first marriage, which had only been finalised the year before.

The actor was repeatedly ordered into rehab and jailed as a result of his addiction throughout the late nineties and early noughties but managed to turn his life around after meeting Susan.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Exton Elias, in February 2012 and became a family of four with the arrival of a daughter named Avri Roel in November 2014. Robert also has a 29-year-old son Indio Falconer Downey from his first marriage.

