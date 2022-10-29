Carrie Underwood's son appears in very unexpected new video - watch The mom-of-two is certainly going all out

Carrie Underwood may be juggling life on the road, kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour, with life as a doting mom, but she's certainly not skimping on Halloween.

Her seven-year-old son, Isaiah, was definitely in the mood to get started early on the festivities, and his costume was certainly not one to miss.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's son goes all out for Halloween

The singer shared a video on her Instagram Stories of her son holding a bucket while dressed in a sleek blazer, pinstriped pants, and formal shoes.

However, he topped it off with a large mask of an old man, complete with graying hair, a goatee, and sunglasses, all to fit the bill of a rich older character.

"Give me an old man dance," Carrie said while they stood in a parking lot, and he then threw his bucket aside to give her a hilarious rendition of a slow series of dance movements.

Even throwing a floss in there, the moment certainly left his mom in splits, who captioned the clip: "This kid!!!!"

Carrie's son embraced his older man persona early

It isn't the first peek of the costume that Carrie's fans have gotten, though, as her husband Mike Fisher also shared a video of Isaiah in character earlier in the month, clearly displaying their dedication to the craft.

He's heard saying: "Let's have a dance party, come on," and dancing like an elderly gentleman, before he grasps at his chest and drops to the floor.

The dramatic ending was met with a round of applause and laughter from his dad, who was filming him.

The family loves going all out for Halloween

"This is HILARIOUS. His voice...his moves...his playing dead. What a character he is. Thank you for sharing," wrote one of his followers, while another added: "Mr. Personality this is hilarious," and a third remarked: "He’s adorable and hilarious. He looks like the old man from the muppets."

