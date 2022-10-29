Michael Strahan in disbelief as he celebrates twin daughter's 18th birthdays The star is a dad to four children

Michael Strahan has been left in utter disbelief as his youngest children have hit a monumental milestone.

The GMA star took to social media to share his shock that his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are now officially adults.

In a series of videos and photos, Michael celebrated their 18th birthdays and the caption said it all.

"I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it’s time for you to go home! LOL."

The montage showed images of him through the years with his girls and also dancing up a storm on TikTok.

Fans immediately commented: "Happy 18th Birthday to your beautiful daughters," and many - including ABC journalist Deborah Roberts - uttered their own disbelief at how quickly time flies.

Michael's twins celebrated their 18th birthday

Michael has four children and adores being a dad, but admits that it's not always easy.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, the former sportsman gushed over his youngest daughters.

He admitted that it was "tough" parenting them now that they were older, especially now that they had boyfriends.

Michael has marveled at how quickly his girls have grown up

"It's tough. You've got daughters and they have got boyfriends..." he began. "It is not easy, it has taken everything in me not to walk in there and say 'What do you want?' and at one point I was even going to put on my football uniform!"

He then explained how Howie Long had helped him navigate the new normal with a line that he had previously shared.

He said: "It's a line that Howie Long used, I say 'You know son, I'll do the time." Michael shares his twins with ex-wife Jean Strahan, and is also father to older children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with Wanda Hutchins.

He is also a doting stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos with the rest of Michael's children.

