Isla Fisher makes candid confession about parenting three children with Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen normally keep details of their personal life out of the spotlight, but the actress opened up in a new interview with The Australian's Women's Weekly and delivered a candid look at family life behind closed doors.

The pair are proud parents to Olive, Elula and Montgomery, and they're incredibly hands when it comes to raising their children.

Isla admitted that their acting careers can sometimes help when it comes to being a mom and a dad, as she said: "One of the perks of being an actor is you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime"

She revealed she adores reading to her brood and added: "There's often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions.

"If somebody is having a problem at school or something, I'll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever's going on."

Isla and Sacha have been married for almost 21 years and Wolf Like Me actress confessed that was quite a feat in the entertainment industry.

Isla and Sacha are hands on parents

"I think by Hollywood standards it's probably 200 years," she said. "I feel like it's a Golden Jubilee or something. Everyone was congratulating me."

The much-loved duo met in 2001 at a "pretentious party" in Sydney. Sacha later confessed to the New York Times that they had bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party".

Isla and Sacha have relocated back to Australia with their family

He said it was love at first sight for him as he found Isla "hilarious," although he thinks she took more convincing of their future together.

"I knew instantly," he added. "I don’t know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know."

