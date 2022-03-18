Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen open the doors to family home as they celebrate son's birthday The couple normally keep their three children out of the spotlight

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen had a huge reason to celebrate on St Patrick's Day as they rang in their son, Montgomery's seventh birthday.

The Hollywood duo are incredibly private when it comes to their family so when the mom-of-three shared photos from inside their home, fans were no doubt delighted.

MORE: Isla Fisher is a knockout in stunning orange swimsuit

Isla took to her Instagram stories to update fans with some photos of the festivities and the impressive-looking cake.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

The Wolf Like Me actress posted a picture of her stunning kitchen with its beautiful marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden floors.

Their adorable dog, Maisy, featured in one photo as he sat longingly staring at the cake Isla had made for her son.

MORE: Isla Fisher shares adorable pregnancy photo to celebrate someone special

MORE: Isla Fisher's mother-daughter photo will leave you seeing double

The "Battle cake," featured a castle and plastic knights fighting on horseback and it was decorated with gummy bears and other candy.

Isla showed off her homemade creation for her son's birthday

The sneak peek inside her abode was so much more than Isla has shared previously with her social media followers.

The pair - who have been married for more than 20 years and have three children including Montgomery's two older sisters, Olive and Elula - relocated from Los Angeles to Australia in 2020.

MORE: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen celebrate wonderful news with stunning pictures

MORE: Isla Fisher floors fans in chic gold mini dress in jaw-dropping new appearance

They never share photos of their offspring on social media but Isla has spoken about motherhood and how much it means to keep their lives private.

Isla and Sacha have a beautiful family home

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private," she told Marie Claire Australia. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

The longtime couple have three children together

The Wedding Crashers actress reiterated the statement on the Today show and explained why she keeps them out of the limelight. "If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, 'Hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do."

She continued: "They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn't sit right with me. It doesn't line up with my values."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.