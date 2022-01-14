Isla Fisher wows fans in red leather skirt and killer heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Isla Fisher marked the premiere of her new TV series, Wolf Like Me, by rocking a stunning new outfit that left fans wanting more.

The Australian actress donned a red leather pencil skirt by Veronica Beard that hugged her flawless figure. She paired it with a red floral blouse by Magda Butrym and added a pair of killer heels to give the illusion of longer legs. Adding a bold red lip for maximum drama, Isla oozed glamor as she posed against an eerie backdrop of bare trees and fallen leaves.

WATCH: The official trailer for Isla Fisher's new drama Wolf Like Me

Her porcelain skin glistened under the flash of the camera and made Isla's gorgeous head-to-toe red ensemble stand out even more.

Sharing her excitement over the series release, she captioned the snap: "Who’s watching? Wolf Like Me is streaming now! #peacocktv."

While many of her followers revealed they had binged-watched the episodes in one evening, others couldn't help but comment on her head-turning appearance.

One fan replied: "This outfit! [raising hands emoji]" A second said: "Wow! So pretty in red." A third added: "Magical red. Yes!" A fourth penned: "Absolutely stunning, Isla."

Isla looked gorgeous in her leather skirt

Isla has been busy promoting her new show this week and has pulled out all the stops with her incredible outfits for her numerous TV appearances.

On Wednesday, Isla looked sensational on Late Night with Seth Meyers, rocking a gold Versace Jeans Couture mini dress that featured the designer's iconic leather buckle detailing on the shoulders and a plunging neckline.

Isla teamed her figure-hugging frock with a pair of black patent slingbacks and wore her hair in long loose waves, adding a soft golden glow with a dewy complexion and winged eyeliner.

Kaliyah Leather Skirt, $1,198/£1,200, Veronica Beard

If that wasn't enough, the actress also turned heads for her appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday morning.

Isla once again looked incredible, wearing a chic white knitted mini dress that highlighted her long, lean legs to perfection, adding height to her petite frame with a pair of black stilettos.

Her dress featured a pleated skirt with deep pockets, lace sleeves and bodice, and a high neckline. Styling her hair in a similar fashion, Isla opted to switch up her makeup by adding a dramatic smokey eye and a bold berry lip.

