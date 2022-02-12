Isla Fisher shares adorable pregnancy photo to celebrate someone very special The star has three children with Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher had reason to celebrate this week, but her adorable photo almost eclipsed her friend's birthday joy.

The Wolf Like Me star posted several images on Instagram to wish Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday and the glimpse into their friendship was adorable - as was one photo, in particular.

The image - which can be seen here - showed Isla sporting a baby bump and Jennifer was bending down as if to kiss her tummy.

WATCH: Isla Fisher stars in new Wolf Like Me drama

Isla had captioned it: "The sweetest and kindest landlady anyone ever had."

The comment was referring to the fact that while living in Los Angeles, Isla and her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen rented a home from Jennifer.

They have since moved back to her home country of Australia and are loving life there with their three children, daughters, Olive and Elula, ten, and son, Montgomery.

Isla and Sacha recently celebrated their 20th anniversary

She said they made the decision because they wanted their children to have a "normal" upbringing away from Hollywood.

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic, but I keep it private," she told Marie Claire magazine. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age. I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

"All kids have the right to just be kids," Isla added, "and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about [mine]."

Isla and Sacha have three children together

The Wedding Crashers actress reiterated the statement on the Today show when she said: "If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can't be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, 'Hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do."

She continued: "They have rights, too. It's a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn't sit right with me. It doesn't line up with my values."

