This is one of the cutest things we've ever heard at HELLO! Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke shared the sweetest moment with his little girl recently.

The 56-year-old professional dancer, who has been married to wife Hannah since 2017, revealed how his twins, George and Henrietta, age five, wished him luck ahead of his recent National Television Awards win.

WATCH: Anton Du Beke's twins join his workout!

Speaking to The Mirror, Anton said: "They knew I was going out to get an award as they get awards in school. When they found out I was going to the NTAs they were like 'Good luck, Daddy.'

"Henrietta did this little thing with my hand and gave me a good luck charm. She said, 'This is for good luck.' It was so gorgeous. When I got home I put the award on the bedside table in our bedroom."

How precious! Anton must have had such a boost holding Henrietta's thoughtful good luck charm as he waited to hear if he’d won the award for Best Talent Show Judge.

Anton with his children

The star told the publication that George asked him the following morning if he’d won a trophy or a medal. Anton also divulged that both of his children watch Strictly and want to be dancers – Henrietta even "puts her own scores up".

Anton explained that while he’s fine with his kids following in his footsteps, he wants them to try other disciplines too before deciding on their future careers.

Anton won the NTA award for Best Talent Show Judge

The TV judge has previously spoken about his and Hannah’s journey to conceive on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast.

"[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children," he shared.

Anton with his wife Hannah

"I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all.

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me – because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I'm thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

Anton met his wife at a golf club in 2011 and has revealed in the past that he 'knew almost immediately that he loved her'.

