12 beautiful royal pregnancy photos from Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan

Royal ladies manage to look positively glowing when pregnant, stepping out for important engagements with glamorous flowing locks, radiant skin and the chicest maternity outfits.

We've taken a look back at tome of the most beautiful pictures of royals when they were expecting, including snaps of the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana. Take a trip down memory lane below...

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Harry's shared this personal photograph with the world on Valentine's Day 2021, taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman.

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," Misan revealed.

Meghan wore a long dress by Carolina Herrera for the picture, which she also wore during her pregnancy with her firstborn child Archie.

Duchess Meghan looked equally radiant during her first pregnancy with son Archie at the London Fashion Awards in 2018.

The annual event at The Royal Albert Hall saw Meghan present a special award to Clare Waight Keller - the woman responsible for her Givenchy wedding dress. Clutching her baby bump throughout, the royal was the picture of elegance in her one-shouldered black gown and hair swept back in a chic up-do.

The Duchess of Cambridge

The wife of Prince William shone at the BAFTAs in London back in 2018 while pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis.

Kate made a glamorous entrance in her deep green gown with a coordinating emerald and diamond necklace and earring set. The royal was certainly in her 'glowing phase' of pregnancy, her cheeks rosy and complexion flawless. She looked stunning!

One of our favourite snaps of the Duchess expecting!

Kate donned this chic yellow coat and matching hat for a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace in May 2013. The Duchess was pregnant with her first baby, Prince George, and looked absolutely radiant in the cheerful, sunny ensemble.

The Countess of Wessex

It was a cute suit for Prince Edward's wife Sophie in July 2003 when she attended the Due of Edinburgh's Awards at Buckingham Palace.

Sophie was pregnant with her daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the time; her skin looked so radiant and the royal got maternity daytime style spot on.

Princess Diana

The late Princess of Wales looked so radiant when she was pregnant with her first child, Prince William. Pictured in May 1982, Diana greeted royal fans in London wearing a blue ruffled maternity dress.

Diana was so beautiful in this photo taken in May 1984 when she was expecting her second baby, Prince Harry.

The then-wife of Prince Charles wore a white Regency-style maternity dress with the Spencer family tiara for an event at The Royal Academy.

Queen Elizabeth II

This rare photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was just a Princess at the time, shows her pictured with her husband Prince Philip at the Opéra Garnier. The 22-year-old Princess was pregnant with Prince Charles at the time.

Princess Anne

The Queen's daughter showed us how to nail pregnancy fashion back in May 1981 when she stepped out for the wedding of her husband Captain Mark Phillips' sister Sarah.

Anne looked effortlessly chic in her white caped jacket, teamed with a blue striped dress and matching headscarf. She was expecting her daughter Zara at the time.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Yes, Victoria! All pregnant women should wear sequins!

This photo was taken in December 2011 during the royal's first pregnancy with her daughter Estelle. Victoria was attending the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony at Stockholm Concert Hall and her midnight-blue gown was seriously stunning.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

We adore this picture of Mary taken at the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik back in August 2010. Pregnant with her twins Vincent and Josephine, the Danish royal wowed in her elegant halter-neck wrap dress showing off that gorgeous baby bump.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

A beautiful family photo of a pregnant Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their daughter Princess Leonore at the Palace Chapel in Stockholm in June 2015.

Madeleine glowed in her pretty pink gown – can you believe her son Prince Nikolas arrived only two days after this photo was taken!

