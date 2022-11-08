10 special mother-daughter moments between Countess Sophie and Lady Louise The royals share several of the same hobbies

The Countess of Wessex and Forfar is one of our favourite royal ladies here at HELLO! The royal always looks so stylish, sophisticated and is dedicated to her charity work.

MORE: Prince William and Kate's 22 royal parenting tricks for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The wife of Prince Edward is also a hands-on parent, getting involved with her children's hobbies and is known to enjoy home cooking. Edward and Sophie share two children: Lady Louise Windsor, aged 18, and James, Viscount Severn, aged 14.

Here, we take a closer look at the sweet bond between Sophie and her daughter Louise...

Lady Louise as a baby

This photo is just too precious! After a difficult delivery and weeks spent in hospital for both mother and daughter, here we see the Earl and Countess enjoying their baby girl at last. The picture was taken in January 2004.

MORE: 16 photos that show King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren

Congratulating her mother

It's a big hug for Sophie from Louise as the Countess completes a cycle ride from Edinburgh on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in September 2016.

What an amazing achievement for Sophie and so special to have her family waiting for her at the finish line.

Palace tea party

Proud mother Sophie looks on as Louise plays Jenga as she hosts a tea party at Buckingham Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of the Brownies.

Feeding a giraffe!

A fun day out for the family at The Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo back in July 2019. Mother and daughter enjoyed feeding the giraffes together.

MORE: 21 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

Getting the giggles

We adore this photo of mother and daughter having a laugh as they enjoy their shared passion for carriage driving. The pair were taking part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2018.

Bonding over a game

The date was 14 May 2011 and Sophie and Louise were having fun together at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, stopping to enjoy a game of darts in the fairground. Young Louise looks so cute in her cap!

Sharing a hug

We don't often see royals hug in public, so it's wonderful when a photographer captures it!

This tender moment between mother and daughter occurred at the remote control Land Rover stand at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2014.

A good old natter

We wonder what the royal pair were chatting about in this snap, taken at Ascot Racecourse in December 2014. The Countess seems enthralled by Louise's conversation as she looks at her daughter cheerfully.

Going sailing

Another hobby the girls share – sailing! Sophie and Louise looked to be having a great time on board the 'Donald Searle', an Ocean 75ft Ketch Yacht during a sailing day in August 2018 in Gosport.

Trooping the Colour

Imagine how daunting standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony in front of thousands of royal fans must be to a child.

Sophie lovingly holds Louise's hands in this picture as the pair observe the annual Trooping the Colour parade to celebrate the Queen's birthday back in 2009.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.