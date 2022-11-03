Strictly Anton du Beke talks babies with wife Hannah – admits difficult journey The dancer is a very proud dad

Anton du Beke is brightening up our Saturday nights with his place on the Strictly judging panel.

But away from the studios he takes on the role of doting father and husband.

WATCH: Anton du Beke's twins gatecrash his live workout!

The 56-year-old star has been married to wife Hannah Summers since 2017 and together they share fraternal twins, five-year-old son George and daughter Henrietta.

Their road to parenthood was a difficult one with the couple turning to IVF in order to start their family.

And this week, Anton candidly spoke about that journey during an appearance on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast.

"[Hannah is] everything I thought she would be. I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children," he shared.

"I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?' – the person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children. That's the sad irony of it all.

"But as we had IVF, we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me – because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them – but I'm thrilled for Hannah because she is amazing at it."

Reflecting on that intense period of their lives, Anton went on to tell the podcasters: "We were enormously fortunate as we had one go, but it was sort of boot camp.

"We were hardcore at it so it was really hard on Hannah – blood tests, injections every day – it's really difficult. It's wonderful that it happened.

"Hannah had endometriosis and it's something not spoken about much and I think she should talk about it – sharing is caring."

Anton, who met his wife at a golf club in 2011 and 'knew almost immediately that he loved her', also made a cheeky dig at his wife when asked if she shares his smart dress sense.

He joked: "Yes, to a degree. She's less, sort of, you know... Hannah's a bit more 'from the country' than I am, so she has a bit more of the... what's the expression? Functional. Oh, that sounds like Agent Provocateur meets Millets!"

