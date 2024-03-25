Anton Du Beke's precious family album: Strictly star's mini-me twins, 6, with wife Hannah Summers

Anton Du Beke is a Strictly legend. Not many can say they have enjoyed 17 years as a contestant and three (and counting) as a judge on the starry panel.

But behind-the-scenes for the Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain star - it's all about quiet time with the family and what an adorable family Anton has. The ballroom dancer, 57, married his marketing exec wife in 2017 after having met at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey in 2012.

© Shutterstock Hannah Summers and Anton Du Beke met in 2012

Shortly after they tied the knot, the couple welcomed two bundles of joy - twins George and Henrietta, now six years old, after going through IVF.

© Getty The couple welcomed twins in 2017

The dancer spoke about his wife as a mother on the Parenting Hell podcast. "She's everything I thought she would be," Anton said. "I thought she'd be an excellent mum, always knew she'd be a great mum but she couldn't have children.

He continued: "I thought, 'Isn't it funny how nature works in mysterious ways?'. The person I thought would be an incredible mum couldn't have children - that's the sad irony of it all.

"But as we had IVF we were able to have them in the end and I'm thrilled for me - because I'd have 100 [kids] by the way, because I love them," he concluded.

© Getty Anton and his wife Hannah enjoy public outings to the likes of Chelsea Flower Show

Take a look at the sweetest pictures of his beloved family…

A red carpet moment © Getty The family of four stepped out for a rare red carpet moment in 2020 for the Paw Patrol: Ready Race Rescue gala screening at Cineworld Leicester Square. George and Henrietta twinned with their father in blue, while Hannah looked stylish in a red leopard print satin blouse.



Workout buddy © Instagram During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Anton broadcast dance workout videos with this cute shot being taken of his daughter getting in on the action.



At-home fun © Instagram George was also seen joining in with Anton's workout classes from their grand home. He looked just like his father who donned sports trainers.



Birthday kiss for dad © Instagram The twins were seen kissing their doting dad on each cheek on his birthday. "Happy Birthday, Daddy!" Anton captioned the post.



Golf pal © Instagram The twins took to the golf course with their dancer dad with their coordinating clubs. "Such a perfect day @wentworth_club with daddy’s new favourite golfing partners… Start ‘em young! Gorgeous!!," Anton told fans.



Peas in a pod © Instagram Anton shared this super sweet snap of his then-five-year-olds hugging while enjoying a skiing trip with their parents. Anton penned: "Start ‘em young! My little ones ready to hit the slopes in their gorgeous Smalls Merino wool base layers."



Celebrating Anton's success © Ian West - PA Images The family of four posed for an adorable snap at the after-show party of An Evening with Anton Du Beke at the London Palladium. Hannah dressed up in a black jumpsuit with gold accessories while their children wore their best dress for their father's glitzy night.



In 2021 Anton and Hannah joined us with their adorable children for a day at Lapland UK where they were snapped against a snowy backdrop in the cutest matching grey outfits. We also spoke with the family in 2020, capturing a picture-perfect shot of the family in their gorgeous leafy garden from his Buckinghamshire home.

