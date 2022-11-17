Emma Bunton cradles tiny newborn: 'Be still my beating heart' The Spice Girls star surprised us

Emma Bunton, 46, left us cooing on Thursday as she posed on Instagram with a tiny newborn baby!

The sweet baby is not an addition to her brood, but instead a member of the public's little one, who came to say hello to her at her Kit & Kin event.

The singer beamed as the small child rested on her shoulder, peacefully sleeping. Alongside the adorable snap, Emma wrote: "Be still my beating heart," alluding to how cute the baby is.

The star was wearing a blue floral dress and she wore her signature blonde locks down for the important day.

The singer got baby cuddles on Thursday

Kit & Kin is Emma's baby brand, which sells everything from reusable nappies through to baby skincare and adorable baby clothes.

The special event was taking place in Dubai, and it saw Emma do a meet and greet with fans to promote her brand which she runs along with business partner Christopher Money.

Emma hosted an event in Dubai

A message from the founders on their website reads: "We created our products to be better for your baby, you and our world."

Emma Bunton is a doting mum to two children, who she shares with husband Jade Jones, and Beau and Tate are the lights of her life.

Emma's eldest Beau turned 15 this year, and that warranted a heartfelt post from his Spice Girl mum, which received a lot of shocked comments from fans.

Emma's eldest is now 15

Sharing a post with her followers, she wrote: "How did this happen? Yesterday @beaubuntonjones turned 15!!!! He is the kindest, most thoughtful, warm, funny, loyal, clever and handsome man. You have taught us to move with the times and you are our light our everything our world. Love you so much. Xxxx."

One fan wrote in the comments section: "15! This doesn't compute! [mind blown emojis]," and another added: "15 already! Wow!!!!"

