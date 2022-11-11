10 rarely seen photos of King Charles doting on baby sons William and Harry See special moments between royal father and sons

King Charles III is a doting grandfather to his five grandchildren, and back in the eighties we saw the royal share endearing moments with his children Prince William and Prince Harry, too.

Charles became a father at the age of 33 when he and his then wife Princess Diana welcomed their firstborn, Prince William, into the world on 21 June 1982. He became a dad for a second time at age 35 on 15 September 1984, when his son Prince Harry was born.

Over the years we have seen many photos of the late Princess Diana’s cuddling and playing with her children as babies, yet not so many of Charles – however, after a look through photograph archives, we’ve found several sweet pictures.

Take a look at 10 adorable moments of Charles with his children as babies below…

In this photo we see new father Charles carefully cradling his one-day-old son, Prince William, as he and Diana left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on 22 June 1982.

Charles looks down at his baby boy adoringly in this picture taken on 1 February 1983. The snap was taken at the then-couple’s home of Kensington Palace.

Charles smiles at his young son William as he carries him into the car after disembarking from the Royal Flight at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland in March 1983. The family were en route to the Queen’s Balmoral estate.

Such a cute photo here of Charles with his 10-month-old son William at a photocall on the lawn of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 23, 1983. The royal dad crouches next to his baby boy as he crawls on the blanket.

We love this snap! Dedicated dad Charles pushes his toddler son William on the swing in the gardens of Kensington Palace in June 1984, a few days before William’s second birthday.

A lovely photograph of Charles having a laugh with his young sons at home in Kensington Palace in October 1985. Prince Harry was one-year-old at the time.

Charles holds baby Harry as the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June 1985 for the famous Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen’s birthday.

A sleeping Harry takes a doze on his dad’s shoulder while on holiday in Majorca in August 1986. Charles and Diana were guests of King Juan Carlos and his wife Sofia.

The royal father gives toddler Harry a helping hand on the bank of the River Dee, near Balmoral Estate, Scotland, in April 1987.

Charles carried little Harry when the family spent a holiday at Balmoral together. Here Harry looks on as brother William enjoys a pony ride. Prince Charles with the Princess of Wales and sons Harry and William at Balmoral August 1988.

