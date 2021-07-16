Emma Bunton's secret wedding venue revealed in never-before-seen photo Details of their intimate wedding have been kept under wraps

Emma Bunton revealed she is "still on cloud nine" days after she tied the knot with long-term partner Jade Jones in a secret wedding ceremony on Tuesday.

The Spice Girls star shared an unseen snap taken on her big day, showing what appears to be her wedding venue which neither the bride nor groom have disclosed.

In the beautiful snap, taken by photographer Andrew Timms, Emma posed in the bathroom dressed in her pretty white mini Miu Miu dress which featured long, mesh sleeves and a cape – perhaps where they stayed the night after their nuptials.

The room featured black floorboards with a neutral rug over the top, as well as white wainscoting and yellow floral wallpaper on the walls. Furniture wise, a free-standing bath stood to Emma's side while a black side table in the background held a congratulatory bunch of flowers.

Friends and fans rushed to share their congratulations to the happy couple, with Emma Willis commenting: "Congrats you little beauties!!" and Pixie Lott adding: "Congratulations Emma!!"

Emma and Jade shared the exciting news by posting loved-up snaps of the couple on their wedding day earlier this week. Emma posted a close-up photo of the pair together, their heads touching as they stood beneath a beautiful floral arch.

Emma and Jade tied the knot on Tuesday

The intimate event took place in a large room adorned with candles, with rustic wooden beams, panelled walls and dark furniture decorating the space.

Meanwhile, Jade showed the pair under their archway, which was positioned in the window with candles on the floor. They wrote: "Mr and Mrs Jones!"

Emma and Jade first got together in 1998 before they split the following year. They reconciled in 2000, but split again in 2002, before reuniting again in 2004, this time for good.

The pair got engaged in 2011 although, in previous interviews, Emma has downplayed the possibility of them marrying, saying they didn't need marriage to "justify their relationship". They share two children, Beau, 14, and Tate, ten.

