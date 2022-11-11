16 beautiful baby shower cakes you'll want to recreate These baby shower cake ideas are so special

There's lots to think about when planning a baby shower, from the theme to games and of course, a cake.

Your cake design may depend on what theme you've opted for, as it's a great idea to have everything that ties in together. Get all the inspiration you need from this array of baby shower cakes, from teddy bears to trains…

A pink floral baby shower cake

Celebrate the upcoming arrival of a baby girl with a pretty pink-themed cake and decorations. We love the ombré floral icing effect on this statement cake.

A unisex pink and blue baby shower cake

A great choice for either a baby shower or a gender reveal party, this cake is both simple yet eye-catching, with pink and blue spots, adorable cake toppers and a badge asking 'He or She?'

A teddy bear baby shower cake

Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq had an incredible teddy bear cake for her baby shower, and even if you want a much smaller cake rather than the five-tier cake she opted for, we think it's an adorable choice.

A colourful pram cake

Adorned with all the things that the new parents are going to need – from a pram to baby grows and vests - this colourful cake is sure to steal the show.

A Winnie the Pooh baby shower cake

Inspired by vintage Winnie the Pooh, this baby shower cake is so sweet and the perfect choice for fans of the beloved A.A. Milne character.

A heart-shaped baby shower cake

Share the love with a mum-to-be with a heart-shaped cake, just like Paris Hilton chose for her sister Nicky Hilton's baby shower. Painted with delicate pink hearts and topped with a pink rattle and yellow rubber duck, it's sure to be a hit.

Pink and blue baby shower cupcakes

Treat your guests to these baby shower cupcakes, topped with pink, blue or cream frosting and adorned with mini iced prams, babies and rattles.

A moon and stars baby shower cake

Love them to the moon and back with a stunning two-tier cake adorned with clouds, stars and a moon.

A pastel baby shower cake

Alessandra Ambrosio's baby shower cake looked like a stack of beautiful pastel presents in shades of peach, lemon and mint green, and it's giving us major inspiration for an event of our own.

Safari baby shower cakes

You don't need to opt for a big cake for a baby shower; cupcakes, cake pops and cookies all make great alternatives for this safari-themed bash.

A space-themed baby shower cake

Decorated with stars, planets and an astronaut, this unique space-inspired baby shower cake is out of this world.

A train baby shower cake

A train-shaped cake is an unexpected but impressive addition to your baby shower display, as enjoyed by Kourtney Kardashian and her guests in 2009.

A macaron cake

Featuring pastel-toned macarons and beautiful blooms, this macaron cake is sure to wow guests at your baby shower.

A berry-topped cake

Loaded with berries and buttercream frosting, this is an elegant choice that no doubt tastes as good as it looks.

A pink and blue drip cake

Drip cakes remain as popular as ever, so get in on the trend with a gorgeous pink and blue drip cake that is just the thing for a baby shower or gender reveal. Available from My Baker.

A woodland animal baby shower cake

Featuring cute bunnies, bears and a leafy design, there's lots to love about this woodland animal inspired design.

