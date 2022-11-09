20 baby shower themes every mum-to-be will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Baby showers are one of the most fun and special ways to celebrate a mum-to-be and her impending arrival, and the perfect excuse to go all out with themed décor, games and food.

But with so much choice, what theme should you go with and where should you get started? Of course, one of the easiest places to start would be with the baby's gender and traditional pink and blue colours if the mum-to-be already knows what she's having. But there are so many other kitsch and unique baby shower themes that everyone will love. Here are 20 ideas to get you started, including a little celebrity inspiration…

1. Blue themed baby shower

It may be an obvious choice, but blue for a boy is still a popular baby shower theme, and one you can still personalise to make truly your own. Create a show-stopping centerpiece with a balloon arch, opt for midnight blue or navy to make a change from baby blue – the choice is yours!

Blue and nude balloon arch kit, £22.99, Ginger Ray

2. Pink themed baby shower

Khloé Kardashian had a breathtaking pink-themed baby shower before welcoming her daughter True, complete with over 45,000 pink flowers and all the glitz and glamour you would expect. And you don't need a Kardashian-worthy budget to try this theme for yourself; artificial flower walls, customized neon lights and balloon displays are all relatively easy to find on the high street to create a similar effect.

Khloe Kardashian had a pink-themed baby shower

3. Peter Rabbit baby shower

A true children's classic, who wouldn't love a Peter Rabbit inspired baby shower? The Princess of Wales' parents' business, Party Pieces, has all you need to host a party celebrating the Beatrix Potter character, from paper plates to cake toppers.

Peter Rabbit & Friends party table set, £22.99, Party Pieces

4. Safari baby shower

With cute baby animals and gorgeous tones of gold, green and brown, a safari-themed baby shower is sure to be a hit. Make the event a truly personal affair with a custom welcome sign like this adorable poster featuring a giraffe, lion, elephant, hippo and zebra.

Safari baby shower welcome sign, £10.94, Etsy

5. Book-themed baby shower

Whether you focus on a specific children's book or simply celebrate a mum-to-be's love of reading with all things book-related, this is a really thoughtful and special baby shower idea. Guests could even all give mum and baby a copy of their favourite book to build up a sentimental and varied reading collection they'll treasure forever.

Joanna Gaines had a book-themed baby shower

6. Neutral baby shower

Neutral tones offer a sophisticated and timeless colour scheme for a baby shower. Shades of cream, gold and blush add a luxurious colour pop, and are the perfect option for parents who are yet to find out the gender of their bundle of joy.

Neutral baby shower kit, £15.99, Amazon

7. Pastel baby shower

Pretty pastel tones are one of the cutest and most eye-catching options for a baby shower, and can be applied across everything from the décor to your food and drink. Set the scene with a balloon display in a pastel rainbow ranging from yellow to green.

Pastel balloon chain, £7.49, Amazon

8. Pyjama themed baby shower

As proven by Kim Kardashian and her family ahead of the birth of her son Saint, a pyjama party is a great option for a baby shower. Snuggle up in your PJs and enjoy some food, games and even a sleepover - better still if you're all matching.

Kim Kardashian had a pyjama party baby shower

9. 50's-inspired baby shower

With retro clothing, a cool diner setting and kitsch details galore, allow Serena Williams' baby shower to be the inspiration for a fifties-inspired baby shower all of your own.

Serena Williams had a retro baby shower

10. Botanical baby shower

Botanicals are a popular choice for weddings and celebrations, and baby showers are no exception. Simple yet striking, foliage and greenery is a timeless choice. Add a playful touch with these photo booth props to create fun memories she'll always love to look back on.

Botanical baby shower photo booth props, £5.99, Party Pieces

11. Breakfast at Tiffany's baby shower

The Kardashians gave us even more baby shower inspiration when Kourtney Kardashian had a Breakfast at Tiffany's themed bash ahead of the birth of her son Reign in 2014. With a monochrome dress code, beautiful floral centerpieces and a fabulous breakfast for guests, it's a great option for a sophisticated soiree.

Kourtney Kardashian had a Breakfast at Tiffany's baby shower

12. Teddy bear baby shower

Who could resist an adorable teddy bear themed baby shower? A theme that is surprisingly easy to pull together and make your own, it has the bonus of having some cute cuddly gifts for the mum-to-be to take home for her new arrival after the event.

Baby shower boxes, £9.99, Amazon

13. All white baby shower

Ciara and her guests all donned white – complete with flower crowns - for her baby shower, to stunning effect. A great choice for a summer baby shower.

Ciara had an all-white baby shower

14. Bee-themed baby shower

Celebrate a mum-to-bee with a cute bee-inspired baby shower featuring decorations in shades of yellow, gold and white.

Mama to Bee banner, £21.88, Etsy

15. Avocado-themed baby shower

It may be a bit unusual but for a quirky and fun theme, it doesn't get much better than this – she's going to avo baby!

Avocado cookie cutter, £7.62, Etsy

16. Ready to pop baby shower

Put a playful spin on this common phrase with this versatile theme that could apply to everything from your food and drink to your décor. Think popcorn, balloons, popsicles and more.

Ready to Pop balloons and backdrop, £14.99, Amazon

17. Let the Adventure begin baby shower

The expectant parents are set to go on a journey of a lifetime with their new arrival, so what better way to celebrate than with a travel-themed baby shower? Let the adventure begin!

Passport baby shower menu, £19.69, Etsy

18. Tea party baby shower

Jessica Alba hosted a tea party baby shower ahead of the birth of her son Hayes in 2017, and it's the perfect inspiration to follow suit. Whether you go for afternoon tea at a hotel or café or make one of your own at home, it's a theme that every mum-to-be will enjoy.

Jessica Alba had a tea party baby shower

19. Pamper party baby shower

Treat a tired expectant mum to some well-deserved rest and relaxation with a pamper party baby shower. You could head to a spa for a pregnancy massage or treatment, or even pull together some of her favourite pregnancy-safe beauty goodies for some pampering at home. This Bloomin' Lovely Mama Mio gift set is a good place to start.

Bloomin' Lovely set, £50, Mama Mio

20. Bohemian baby shower

A summer baby shower calls for a boho-inspired garden party. Think throw cushions and low picnic tables, pampas and beautiful blooms for a dreamy celebration.

116pcs boho baby shower decorations, £20.94, Etsy

