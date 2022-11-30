Carrie Underwood makes dreams come true with touching baby gender reveal The country music star is on her Denim & Rhinestones tour

Carrie Underwood is a doting mother of two boys so it's not surprising that she wanted to share the joy of being an expectant mom with her fans.

The country music star made one of her fan's dreams come true earlier this week when she helped announce the sex of their baby after a previous attempt at the gender reveal went wrong during her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 17.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's young son cheers her on in adorable video

Carrie saw a sign by Sydni Ledbetter who was in the crowd which asked the singer to help her find out if she is having a boy or a girl.

According to Courtney Johns of ABC4 in Utah, Carrie accidentally announced the wrong gender, telling Sydni she is expecting a baby girl instead of a boy.

MORE: Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shares news of big change at home

TRENDING NOW: Simone Biles surprises fans with exciting baby news: 'I'm so proud'

However, the mistake wasn't Carrie's, as Courtney claimed that it was the nurse who misread Sydni's chart and mistook her sex for the sex of her unborn child.

Luckily, Carrie became aware of the situation after Courtney shared a video about the confusion on TikTok, and happily shared her joy for the mom-to-be again by reposting the clip on Instagram.

Carrie reshared Courtney's video explaining the gender reveal mix-up

"Oh noooo!!!" Carrie began. "Silver lining: boys are awesome!"

She added: "Congratulations to the family. I'm glad I got to play a small role in the happy news…even if we took the hard way to get there!"

Sydni was among the first to respond and was overjoyed by Carrie's reaction. "Thank you so much for announcing this for our family. We have been on Cloud 9 ever since," she said.

Carrie shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher

"Thank you for the most memorable moment of a lifetime. We are your BIGGEST fans. We LOVE you!

"I guess our new name list will have to bump off Carrie Jr. and be replaced with awesome boy names like Mike, Isaiah, and Jacob," she added, referencing Carrie's husband Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.