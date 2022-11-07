Carrie Underwood's rarely-seen younger son follows in her footsteps in jaw-dropping photo The mom-of-two effortlessly balances her two worlds

Carrie Underwood recently embarked on the first leg of her nationwide Denim and Rhinestones Tour, and the country singer has found it hard being away from home and family.

However, to make it all feel a little easier, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, have followed along while exploring the sights with the singer.

She shared another peek of their time on the road together, this time featuring the younger Jacob, and he certainly looked ready to follow in his mom's footsteps.

Carrie shared a breathtaking photograph of the stadium that one of her concerts was slated in, featuring scores of rows of seats, flashing lights, smoke effects, and several hanging disco balls.

She wore a black tracksuit with a mic pack attached and held on to one while carrying the three-year-old in the other hand and sang to him.

"When worlds and roles collide…" she sweetly captioned the snap with a row of heart emojis, and many of her followers shared heart emojis as well.

Carrie held her son aloft while showing him how mom commanded the stage

"Feels like you were just doing this with Isaiah at storyteller," one ardent fan commented while another said: "Great to see you spending time with your biggest fans."

A third added: "This is beyond adorable, too cute," while a fourth also gushed: "This is so cute Carrie! Yes, once a mom, always a mom…"

The foursome were able to make the most of their travels with a stopover at NASA in Houston before the weekend, and Carrie posted more photos of the group.

Her boys looked to be having the time of their lives while marveling at the intricate exhibits and simulation activities at the facility.

The family of four made a trip to NASA earlier in the week

"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people!

"Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," she captioned her post.

