Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher pose with lookalike children in rare family photos

Carrie Underwood, 39, and her husband Mike Fisher, 42, may have busy careers, but they made time for a special day out with their two children on Friday.

The country singer shared some rare family photos to mark their trip to Houston to see NASA astronauts with their sons Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three. Keeping it casual, Carrie dressed down in mom jeans, a holy white T-shirt with chunky trainers, while her husband opted for blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and black shoes.

While their sons faced away from the camera in all photos, Jake rocked a spiderman top and his older brother wore a blue T-shirt with 'Big Sky' written across the back. In one snap of the little boys sitting on their famous parents' laps, it's clear that Isaiah looks just like his dad with a coordinating short brunette hairstyle while Jake has inherited his mother's lighter locks.

"Had the best day @nasa talking to astronauts in space, driving moon rovers, checking out space station replicas and meeting some really cool people! Thanks to @astro_kimbrough and everyone there for showing us around and being so sweet to my boys (who may just end up being future astronauts)!!! #Houston #Space #BeamMeUp," Carrie captioned the Instagram photos.

The family of four enjoyed a trip to see NASA astronauts

Amazed by the family day out, one of her followers remarked: "How amazing for the kids to experience this!!" and a second added: "The pictures are adorable!" A third commented on her son's choice of outfit: "Love Jake in his Spider-Man suit!!"

Carrie shared rare photos of her sons Isaiah and Jacob

The If I Didn't Love You hitmaker has been supported by her family as she kicked off her new Denim & Rhinestones tour. However, in one video, her children stole the show as they sat on their dad's lap and marveled at their mom flying high over the crowd.

The couple kept it casual for the Houston trip

Isaiah could be heard shouting to his "mommy" and waving frantically at her to get his attention, while their youngest was asleep! In her caption, Carrie admitted that it was all a little too much for Jacob as she wrote: "My sweet boys came to see their mommy's first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land."

