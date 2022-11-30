10 celebs and their lookalike pets: Princess Kate, David Beckham, Holly Willoughby & more

It's scientifically proven that dogs and their owners look similar – so it's unsurprising that there are multiple celebrities who look just like their furry friends. Head to any park and you will see at least one pooch and its owner who resemble one another, be it a golden doodle, whippet or pug.

Perhaps it's the element of familiarity or a totally subconscious act, but even the stars are guilty of acquiring lookalike pets. From The Princess of Wales to Jennifer Aniston, David Beckham to Taylor Swift, we've rounded-up ten celebrities who resemble their beloved fur babies…

The Princess of Wales

Princess Kate was the proud owner of beautiful working cocker Spaniel Ludo, who very sadly passed away two years ago. However, the two shared a loving owner-pet bond, plus long wavy locks!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is never shy to show off her gorgeous rescue Labrador, Lord Chesterfield. The white lab was adopted by the star back in October 2020 and has made a playful companion to the actress.

David Beckham

The Beckham family are certified spaniel fans. The famous clan owns three Spaniels, Fig, Sage, and Olive – who very much suit David's athletic aesthetic.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby's stunning Golden Retriever Bailey regular makes an appearance on the This Morning sofa, leaving fans to dote upon the star's lookalike pup.

Amanda Seyfried

Perhaps the biggest animal lover of them all, Amanda Seyfried is a proud farm owner who loves to twin with her intelligent dog Finn.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is the ultimate cat person, owning three cats called Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin Button. The felines often appear on the star's TikTok feed much to the delight of Swifties.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski's Husky-German Shepherd mix Colombo has become an Instagram star in his own right. The beautiful pooch is often spotted in the model's street-style photos and has made an excellent friend for her son Sylvester.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is all about the small dogs. Earlier this month, Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber adopted a dog named Piggy Lou to join their Maltese Yorkie Oscar. Oscar joined the Beiber household in 2018 shortly after the couple got married.

Romeo Beckham

Earlier this year, footballer Romeo Beckham brought home Simba, a little bundle of fluff who regularly visits grandparents David and Victoria.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden is a pet mum to Terrier Rudie, a friend for her daughters Lexi and Hollie. Rudi can often be seen mooching in the background of the Britain's Got Talent star's workout videos, interrupting his owner with some comic relief.

