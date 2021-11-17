The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton is a self-confessed 'dog dad' to his beloved pups Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala. The entrepreneur almost adopted another four-legged friend, taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

SEE: 15 best Christmas presents for dogs 2021: From an M&S puppy hamper to cute dog outfits

Sharing an adorable video to his Instagram Story and a sweet photo of a golden Labrador puppy with his followers, James wrote: "VERY very nearly came home with a new puppy (and a kitten, but that’s another story!" The video showed an adorable puppy nibbling on James' fingers as he reached into its pen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton reveals he "nearly came home" with this puppy

Fans and friends were quick to react to James' heartfelt post, including Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who left a heart emoji beneath the star's post.

"How did you resist!?" penned one fan, while another sweetly shared: "OMG of course you nearly brought it home… how sweet".

MORE: Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

SEE: James Middleton and wife Alizée's first marital home is a country retreat

James revealed the adorable puppy nearly came home with him

James, who married his wife Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, is often very open on social media about his love for animals - particularly the positive effect his pet dogs have on his wellbeing.

The star recently won an award for his business Ella & Co, an all-natural dog food brand. Taking to Instagram to post a sweet image to mark his achievements, James wrote: "From dog dad to award-winning dog dad… "My dogs are, I think, completely unaware of their gift to me, but every day I want to tell them how deeply I appreciate the power of their unconditional love and companionship, so I have made it my mission to give back to them, and to be recognised for that is wonderful [heart emoji]."

James posted the adorable photo to mark his achievement

The 34-year-old went on: "I am so grateful and humbled to have been the recipient of Pet Industry Federation's 'Pet Professional of the year' award and for Ella & Co to be a finalist for Online Business of the Year 2021. #petindustryfederation #petawards #awardwinning #petindustry."

Kate Middleton's brother previously wrote on his Instagram: “Dogs really do change lives & save lives” - something I’ve been saying for years." How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.