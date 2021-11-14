David Beckham shares a kiss with his dog Sage in heartwarming family snap The Beckhams have three cocker spaniels

David Beckham is every inch a family man, often taking to social media with his wife Victoria Beckham to share heartwarming snaps of his four children - and the doting dad also extends his love to his three dogs.

Giving his three beautiful cocker spaniels just as much airtime as he gives his children Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and Harper Seven, ten, the former footballer took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable photo of his pup, Sage. Taken in what looks like the star's Cotswold's estate, David is pictured standing in the rolling countryside, wincing as his four-legged friend licks his face.

"Come on Sage seriously, always on the lips", penned David, adding an eye-roll emoji as his dog got up close and personal with the star.

Wearing a beige knit jumper and symbolic poppy brooch to mark Remembrance Sunday, the 46-year-old showed off his several neck tattoos in the heartwarming snap.

David shared a photo of himself with his dogs on Instagram

According to Men's Health, David wears two tattoos for his daughter, the name "Harper: inked in cursive text sits below the words "Pretty Lady."

It's not the first time David has taken to Instagram this week to pose with his pups.

On Saturday, the father-of-four donned a plaid jacket and orange woollen beanie as he posed for a selfie with two of his cocker spaniels.

The football star received a kiss from his spaniel, Sage

Despite David's sweet relationship with spaniels Olive, Sage and Fig, fans are sometimes divided over the star's social media videos when it comes to his furry friends.

Previously, the star posted a clip of himself feeding his dogs directly from his own mouth as he showcased their training.

David shared a hilarious clip to his social media

David could be seen holding a piece of food in his mouth as he finished up his breakfast in the sunshine. Both Sage and Fig were then allowed to take the snack from his lips.

Fans were split in their responses; while some were seriously impressed by the dogs' obedience, others were a little put off. "David Beckham feeding his dogs from his mouth is too much," one wrote. "I can only imagine where they have been licking!"

