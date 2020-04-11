Amanda Holden shares sweet photo of pet dog - and it will break your heart a little The Britain's Got Talent star shared the snap on Instagram

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her beloved family pet Rudie staring longingly after she left for a run without him. The Britain's Got Talent star added that she normally brings little Rudie along with her, however she didn't on her last outing, causing the sweet pet pooch to sit by the garden gate and wait for her to return. Sharing a photo of the dog in the back garden, the doting mum wrote: "Today I didn't take Rudie [and] Chris took this shot of him waiting."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden transforms daughter Hollie's hair during coronavirus lockdown

The mother-of-two has shared many photos with her fans during the coronavirus pandemic, and often keeps them updated with her self-isolating journey. But it was a photo that she shared on Friday that really got tongues wagging...

MORE: We’re obsessed with Amanda Holden’s Zara trousers and ‘Be Kind’ T-shirt combo

Amanda shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Amanda Holden transforms daughter Hollie's hair by dyeing it pink! See results

The 49-year-old uploaded a snap of herself posing in a bikini in her huge garden, and needless to say, the photo sent celebrities and followers alike into meltdown. "I love a freshly mowed lawn #StayAtHome #bikini #selfie," she teased in the caption.

This Morning's Ruth Langsford wrote: "Think you missed a bit!" Mollie King simply said: "Beauty." A third post read: "You look phenomenal." A fourth person added: "Wow - absolutely stunning." Another follower commented: "Quarantine queen!" It's to say that the radio host is a fitness queen!

And when she's not posing up a storm in her back garden, Amanda can most likely be found spending time with her children during the lockdown. She has even helped dye one of her daughter's hair pink! The Heart FM star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video showing her dyeing daughter Hollie's hair, using a semi-permanent colour from Schwarzkopf in Rose Gold, which retails for less than £6. Alongside the video, she wrote: "HRH has got #Pink #locks #down #fun #temporary #wecandothis. Wait till the pics at end."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.