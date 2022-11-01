7 spookiest celebrity pet Halloween costumes: Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner & more See which stars had fun dressing up their pets this year…

Every year, we have a host of incredible celebrity Halloween costumes to marvel at – yet for many stars, the fun doesn't stop there. Famous faces including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Courteney Cox and more also like to dress up their pets for the occasion. Let's just say that this year, their furry friend's costumes did not disappoint…

From beloved figures to inanimate, Halloween-themed objects, celeb-owned cats and canines sported an array of outfits for spooky season. Keen to see more? Keep scrolling for some seriously sweet yet spooktacular pet costumes…

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon dressed her pup Minnie in quite possibly the cutest Halloween outfit we've seen on a pet. The pumpkin costume-clad French Bulldog didn't seem too impressed with the look however…

Ava Philippe

Reese's lookalike daughter Ava Philippe also took advantage of the occasion to dress her pup up. The star attached a classic Beanie Baby toy tag to her dog Benji's collar – sending fans into frenzy because of the costume's overwhelming cuteness.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner never misses the chance to spice up her pets' wardrobes with some shimmer and sparkle – especially at Halloween. The star went all out this year, dressing her cat up as Dolly Parton and putting her dogs in pyjamas.

Courteney Cox

Friends star Courteney Cox dressed her two Cavalier King Charles spaniels up as sea creatures – with one sporting an adorable lobster outfit and the other resembling a squid-like critter. She referenced the iconic show, captioning the post: "He's her lobster."

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara showed off her son's tiny Chihuahua called Baguette hilariously dressed up as a cocktail. The pup, which has its very own Instagram page boasting over 400k followers, is often subject to dress-up sessions by her owner Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

James Middleton

James Middleton, brother of the Princess of Wales, is a certified canine expert. This year, the Pets As Therapy ambassador delighted his fans as he took to social media to show off his Golden Retrievers, Mabel and puppy Isla, sat beside a pumpkin in spooky costumes.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily Ratajskowi sweetly coordinated her toddler Sylvester and her dog Columbo's Halloween costumes this year. Her son looked so cute in a Red Riding Hood cape as he stroked his furry friend, who donned a white bonnet to resemble the Granny from the iconic fairytale.

