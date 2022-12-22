He's the fun yellow bear who's been entertaining TV audiences for years, and now loveable Sooty has released his own Christmas single to raise money for Childline.

In an exclusive video interview with HELLO!, Sooty, TV host Richard Cadell and Sweep the dog chat about their new song, the famous show's upcoming 75th birthday year and how the royal family are huge fans of the programme.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sooty chat to HELLO! and divulge his plan for King Charles...

We had a ball chatting to Sooty over Zoom – quite the privilege to speak to the star of the longest-running children’s television show in the world – and what a coincidence that the cute bear will celebrate his 75th birthday in the exact year that King Charles also turns 75.

Sooty, Sweep and Soo

Did you know that Sooty has met the royal family before? Yes, and it’s quite the story.

Richard told HELLO!: "Sooty was invited to the 70th birthday party of [King] Charles, because we happen to know that Camilla is a big fan and loved you as a little girl, so that's why you were invited along with Sweep – and on this occasion did not squirt the water pistol. Sooty famously squirted Prince Philip with the water pistol way back in the 60s!"

We did not know this! How did the royal react to getting soaked by Sooty? Richard reveals: "The Queen shrieked with laughter as Philip was totally stunned."

We think King Charles had better watch out, as it seems Sooty has a plan for his upcoming 75th birthday too. Find out what it is in our exclusive video.

Richard Cadell and Esther Rantzen with Sooty, Sweep and Soo

You can have a listen to Sooty's first ever Christmas single (a modern re-working of ‘The Most Magical Time Of The Year’) below, which is available for download at magicaltime.co.uk with all proceeds donated to Childline, the children’s counselling service run by the NSPCC.

"Sooty says it was amazing to be part of that seeing as he'd never said a word or even sung a word for 75 years," reveals Richard.

And the nation's favourite magic bear is currently starring in the pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears with Jason Donovan at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

Richard tells us: "It's breaking box office records, and we're convinced – or rather the management are convinced – that it's down to this little bear. It just shows you that everybody still loves Sooty, young and old, he's still a real crowd pleaser."

We asked Sooty what it's like working with Jason Donovan?

"Jason plays an evil character who wants to capture the bears and take them into his own circus away from all of us in our circus – it's a rival circus story," says Richard. And you've guessed it… there's some classic water pistol drenching from Sooty at the end of the show!

Richard also dresses up like Kylie and sings Especially for You in gold hotpants.

Sooty's opinion on this? "No comment."

Download Sooty's Christmas single 'The Most Magical Time Of The Year' at magicaltime.co.uk. All proceeds go to Childline.