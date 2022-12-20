Royal family 2022 Christmas cards from around the world Royal Christmas cards from around the world

Every year we look forward to seeing the royals' annual Christmas card photos and 2022's selection certainly didn't disappoint.

While we've been used to some festive photos in the past, many families have chosen less traditional settings like the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Spanish royals.

Take a look through this year's official Christmas portraits from royalty around the world.

And keep coming back to see more when they're released...

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla opted for a close-up shot, taken by award-winning photographer, Sam Hussein, showing the couple smiling at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September.

Poignantly the snap was taken on 3 September, just days before Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September.

It captures the King from a side profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie.

Meanwhile, Camilla is wearing a green suit and matching hat with a pheasant motif, and pearl earrings.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate's Christmas card snap showed the family out for a stroll on a summer's day in Norfolk, close to their home, Anmer Hall.

The sweet image, taken by one of their go-to photographers, Matt Porteous, shows William and Kate holding hands with their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

The family-of-five can be seen beaming at the camera and wearing coordinating blue and denim outfits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While the Sussexes surprised royal fans last year with the first photograph of daughter Lilibet on their Christmas card. This year, Prince Harry and Meghan's young children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, did not feature.

The card was released via their Archewell Foundation and featured a snapshot of the couple during their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards show earlier in December.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," read the message from Harry and Meghan.

"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year." It was signed: "Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Spanish royal family

King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughters, Princess Leonor, 17, and Infanta Sofia, 15, take centre stage in the Spanish royals' very autumnal Christmas card.

The royal sisters can be seen dressed casually in knitwear, with their arms around each other.

The pair personally signed the card with: "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023. Very affectionately and with our best wishes."

Belgian royal family

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium opted for a more traditional family portrait for their 2022 Christmas card. It shows the monarch and his wife seated on a golden chair, surrounded by their four children.

Future Belgian Queen, Princess Elisabeth, 21, matches her mother in a white dress, while younger sister, Princess Eleonore, 14, also wears a ruffled cream number. Meanwhile, Prince Gabriel, 19, and Prince Emmanuel, 17, coordinate with their father in navy suits. The family's pet dogs can also be seen at their feet.

