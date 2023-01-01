Elton John's sons look so grown up in sweet new holiday photos Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish treated their sons Zachary and Elijah to a holiday in the Whitsundays

Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish has delighted fans by sharing some rare photographs of their two sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, nine, on holiday in the Whitsundays, Australia.

The Rocket Man singer and his spouse made the most of a gap in the schedule for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to treat their boys to the holiday of a lifetime at the InterContinental Hayman Island. David uploaded a number of lovely memories from their stay, including a sweet snap of himself scuba diving with the youngsters.

Zachary and Elijah could also be seen enjoying a game of golf, heading off for a beach day, and brushing up on their sailing skills.

One photo in particular melted fans' hearts – a gorgeous snap of the duo with their arms around each other as they watched the sunset together.

David wrote: "Thank you to everyone at @intercontinentalhaymanisland for the most wonderful holiday. We had a spectacular time @eltonjohn," adding some sun, fish and rocket emojis.

David Furnish shared some sweet snaps of sons Elijah and Zachary

The pair's loyal fans loved seeing a rare glimpse into the couple's family life. One Instagram follower commented: "Happy New Year to your lovely family can't believe how the boys have grown xx," while another wrote: "Happy New Year to your beautiful family thanks for sharing."

Several fans expressed how sweet the photo of the boys looking at the sunset together was in particular. "The last slide warms my heart! Happy New Year," one wrote. A second penned: "The last photo of the boys looking at the sunset is sweet!"

Fans loved this sweet snap of the boys gazing out at the sunset

The trip was all the more special as Zachary turned 12 on Christmas Day.

Elton and David – who have been together since 1993 – welcomed the two boys via the same surrogate.

While the youngster have been kept out of the spotlight by their parents, they made their showbiz debut at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Viewing party last year, where they were welcomed on stage by David and their godmother, Lady Gaga.

Zachary and Elijah were treated to the holiday of a lifetime

David told HELLO! that Zachary and Elijah had offered to help host the show when the family realised Elton would be on tour.

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said.

"So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."

