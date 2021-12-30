Elton John's husband David Furnish shares rare photo of their sons – and they're so grown-up The couple are fathers to two sons

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish often keep their two sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, eight, out of the spotlight, but on Thursday, David shared a rare photo of the youngsters.

The family have been spending some time together abroad in a beautiful wintery setting, and as the snow whirled all around them, David walked hand-in-hand with his two sons. As always, the youngsters were facing away from the camera in order to protect their identities, but they'd all made sure to wrap up warm in the freezing temperatures as they donned puffer coats and other thick items of clothing.

Alongside the sweet photo of the trio walking through a festive backdrop, David referenced the weather as he played Dean Martin's Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!.

Their holiday location looked perfect for the Christmas holidays with dazzling lights seen in many windows, while a second photo showed snow laid all over the mountains and surrounding village.

Elton is very close to his sons, and in an interview with NME earlier this year, he revealed that they are the main reason behind his plans to retire, as he wanted to spend more time with them.

Speaking about his future plans, he told the publication: "I will do records and I'll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I've had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys."

The family are spending some time abroad

He added: "I'll still be creative, but I don't want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can't do any more than I've done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that's it for me."

However, that time is a little further away than he anticipated as he had to postpone his final tour due to "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

Elton is very close with his sons

In a statement on social media, Elton said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

Explaining his injury, he continued: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He concluded: "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

