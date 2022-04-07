Elton John's husband David Furnish melts hearts with incredible video of their sons The couple share two sons

Elton John and his family are currently enjoying a dreamy holiday off skiing and on Thursday, Elton's husband David Furnish shared an unbelievable video of their sons, Zach and Elijah.

READ: Why Elton John won't be attending godson Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz

The family have been on numerous skiing holidays and it was clear how much the boys had improved as they took to the slopes and were slaloming with ease. The youngsters were all decked out in black as they followed an instructor, who was on a snowboard, down the slopes. They looked like pros as they maneuvered with ease, and David couldn't help but share his pride in his sons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elton John's sons ski like pros during dream holiday

"It only seems like yesterday they were ambling along on tiny skis," he lovingly wrote. "So proud of our boys." He added a string of heart and ski emojis to the post, as well as tagging his husband.

MORE: Elton John almost adopted Ukrainian orphan with David Furnish – full story

READ: David Furnish pens emotional message to 'spectacular' Elton John on 75th birthday

Fans were blown away by the video and they were quick to take to the comments, as one enthused: "Amazing! The best watching them get better! Mine leave me for dust now…"

A second said: "A lifetime of fun and beautiful landscapes ahead!" while a third added: "They're doing better than me & I've been skiing my whole life."

A fourth observed: "Beautiful!!! They look so professional on the skis!!!" and a fifth joked: "You all look like tiny dancers on ice."

The boys looked like naturals

David shared a photo earlier in the week from the family vacation, featuring the trio on the side of a slope in Aspen, Colorado.

MORE: Elton John shares heartbreaking news regarding his AIDS Foundation Oscars party

MORE: Elton John pays heartbreaking tribute after 'tragic' death of 'magical' Shane Warne

The boys are with their fathers in America as Elton continues his farewell tour, and they were surprise guests at the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars Viewing party.

The pair were welcomed on stage by David and their godmother, Lady Gaga.

The family are enjoying a holiday in Colorado

David told HELLO! on the red carpet that the boys had offered to help host the show when the family realised Elton would be on tour.

READ: Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

MORE: Sir Elton John breaks silence after terrifying plane ordeal

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said.

"So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.