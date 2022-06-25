Elton John's kids Zachary and Elijah melt hearts at dad's farewell concert at London's Hyde Park It was past bedtime, but the kids were still standing!

Elton John wowed concert-goers on Friday with a spectacular farewell gig which kicked off the American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2022 concert series - but it was his kids, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, who got the biggest cheer of the night when their dad gave them an emotional shout out in the crowd, and pictures of their little faces were beamed onto the huge screens either side of the stage.

Staying up past their bedtimes to watch one of their father's last ever performances in London as part of his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, the two little boys melted the hearts of concert goers when the doting father took a moment to thank them for coming along and cheering him from their special VIP seats.

The camera panned across Elton's kids and their school friends (PHOTO CREDIT BST)

The Rocket Man paused his performance mid-way to give thanks to the important people behind the show - including his band. But the crowd went wild when he revealed that his two sons were actually watching the gig that evening, and he went on to then name both the boys, and also their school friends who had come along for the event.

The big screens on either side of the stage then cut to a video showing the kids waving wildly, wrapped up warm in hoodies, beaming with pride from their exclusive vantage point.

Elton is a proud dad to his two boys

Elton's performance was a real crowd-pleaser, kicking off the BST Hyde Park event in style for 2022. He blasted through fan favourites, such as Rocket Man and I'm Still Standing, before returning for an encore which featured his latest hit, Cold Heart - usually a duet with Dua Lipa, this time with the crowd filling in for Dua.

It was particularly poignant for Elton's children to be in the audience for one of the shows on his farewell tour, as he's previously revealed the reason he's stepping out of the limelight is to prioritise them.

The devoted dad of two previously told NME: "I will do records and I'll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I've had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys."

