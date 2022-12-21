Elton John's sentimental wedding connection to King Charles is so unexpected The couple got married on 21 December 2005

Elton John and David Furnish are one of many celebrity couples who had two gorgeous wedding celebrations, starting with a civil ceremony on 21 December 2005 followed by a marriage ceremony exactly nine years later.

But did you spot the Rocket Man singer and the filmmaker's link to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's low-key royal wedding? Not only did Elton and David say 'I do' in the same year as the royal couple - nine months afterwards, to be precise - but they also chose the same special wedding venue, Windsor Guildhall.

Although many royal weddings are held in grand locations and televised to the world, Charles and Camilla opted for more low-key celebrations including a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St George's Chapel.

It is thought that this was because it was both the King and the Queen Consort's second wedding – Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, and Camilla was married to Andrew Parker-Bowles from 1973 to 1995.

Elton John and David Furnish's marriage blessing at their Windsor home in 2014

In 2020, David marked his wedding anniversary with Elton - who was previously married to Renate Blauel - by sharing one photo of them smiling at photographers as they made their way into the town hall. The second snap was taken at their wedding reception at their Windsor estate in Berkshire when they formally converted their civil partnership into a marriage.

White chairs were provided for his guests, which included the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams, while large red roses decorated the space.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla got married at Windsor Guildhall nine months before Elton John

Captioning the snaps, he wrote: "I can't believe that 15 years have passed since @eltonjohn and I celebrated our Civil Partnership in Britain. What a wonderful day that was. 6 years ago, we renewed our vows and got legally married in front of our two beautiful sons. This type of civil progress was unimaginable when I was growing up.

"Yet despite all this extraordinary positive change, I remind myself that it's still illegal to be LGBT+ in 70 countries, and that you can be given the death penalty in 12 of those same countries.

"Through our work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Elton and I pledge to continue the fight for equality for our LGBT+ brothers and sisters around the world."

