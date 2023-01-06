Princess Kate's sweet gesture to nursing staff after birth of first child - watch The Princess of Wales' sweet moment was caught on camera

The Princess of Wales is a proud mother to three children with her husband Prince William and when she gave birth to her eldest Prince George, her sweet gesture to hospital staff was caught on camera.

The royal mum stood out on the steps of the Lindo Wing at London's St Mary's Hospital after she birthed her first child, to give the world's media a glimpse at the new baby, and after Princess Kate posed for photos, she turned to go back inside the hospital, but not before giving a sweet wave to the row of nursing staff who stood outside.

WATCH: Princess Kate's sweet gesture caught on camera after birth of first child

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment was caught on camera and the nurses and medical staff looked on with beaming smiles.

George was born at 4:24pm on 22 July 2013 and it was the following day that the royal couple emerged from the hospital, and they did the same with their other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal couple waved to cameras after the arrival of their first child

Despite looking overjoyed Princess Kate spoke to Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby and revealed she couldn't wait to leave the hospital and get home with her new baby.

She recounted: "I was keen to get home because, for me, being in hospital, I had all the memories of being in hospital because of being sick so it wasn't a place I wanted to hang around in. So, I was really desperate to get home and get back to normality.

The world media were outside waiting for a glimpse of the new baby

"But I think you think, particularly with your firstborn baby, you think everything is going to go back to how it was. I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on us from that moment really and I think, unless you've got children, you don't realise. No amount of planning and preparation can get you ready for that moment."

The royal struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum aka extreme sickness during all three of her pregnancies and was admitted to hospital when she was expecting with her firstborn.

