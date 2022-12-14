Symbolic meanings behind Princess Kate's children's names

Princess Kate has revealed that she and Prince William felt pressure when choosing the names of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and each have very special meanings. You may be surprised to learn the secret meanings and lovely personality traits of the royal kids.

The meaning of Prince George's name

It turns out George's love for getting stuck into farm work at his family home, could be down to his moniker. George comes "from the Greek name Georgios, from georgos, meaning 'farmer, earthworker', which is from ge, meaning "earth" and ergon, meaning 'work'," according to baby name site babycentre.co.uk.

"They are charming, witty, and generally happy people," as described on ohbabynames.com.

The meaning of Princess Charlotte's name

Babycentre.co.uk reports that "Charlotte is the feminine form of the name Charles, meaning 'free man'" and it also explains that "the name was made popular by England's Queen Charlotte in the 18th century."

Ohbabynames.com states that Charlotte's "have an artistic flair and 'gift-of-gab' that makes them natural entertainers," so there could be a ballet career for young Charlotte yet!

The meaning of Prince Louis' name

"Louis is the French form of "Ludwig" and means 'famous warrior'," reports babycentre.co.uk. As well as featuring in the British Royal family it is also a very popular name in French aristocracy.

On ohbabynames.com Louis is flagged as a "personality that follows the rules and is conservative by nature," but we're sure his mother would disagree after his hilarious display at the late Queen's jubilee celebrations.

The Princess of Wales' first name is Catherine and her moniker derives from the Greek katharos, meaning 'pure', and her husband William's name comes "from the Old High German name, Willahelm, from wil, meaning 'will, desire' and helm, meaning 'helmet, protector'. The name in total means 'resolute protector'."

