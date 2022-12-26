Prince George's Christmas painting sparks passionate debate among fans

Prince George was a source of festive delight for hundreds of thousands of royal fans when his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of his lovely reindeer painting on Christmas Day – now they are convinced of two things…

As soon as the young prince's proud parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, revealed the cheerful watercolour image, featuring brightly coloured robins on their official Instagram page, sharp-eyed onlookers spotted the artistic details and quickly drew some astonishing comparisons.

Comments grew from "Merry Christmas" well-wishes, to adamant predictions and increasingly excited declarations about two senior members of the royal family.

Kate and William's Instagram post reminded many fans of George's grandfather, King Charles III's talent for watercolour painting and they are thrilled: "You have a budding artist there!!" Gushed one fan, and dozens more pointed out another similarity…

Prince George's watercolour painting was a delight to behold

The nine-year-old prince's painting depicted animals with wonderfully animated expressions, a talent which prompted another fan to conclude: "That is lovely. Talent runs in this family. Kate is a marvellous photographer and piano player." Many fans agree that it is Kate who inspired her son's artistic flair: "So much talent for a little guy! Takes after his mummy!"

The King's watercolour paintings were first displayed in 1977

Meanwhile, other royal fans were adamant that George takes after his grandfather: "Obviously taking after Grandad Charles" stated one observer, which sparked a passionate debate in the comments section of the Instagram post which had been captioned with a simple: "Happy Christmas."

The majority of the Wales' 14.6 million Instagram followers couldn't contain their delight at the revelation that Prince George and King Charles III share such an unexpected similarity though. "Gosh, another talented artist in the family!! Grandpa Charles must be proud!!" Exclaimed yet another commentator.

Princess Kate is passionate about photography

King Charles has undertaken many of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's responsibilities since her passing in September, however his talent for watercolour paintings has not been forgotten.

The King's paintings were first exhibited in Windsor Castle in 1977, unlike George, Charles appears to favour painting landscapes, however, like his grandson, he loves to use watercolours too!

Fans are united in their agreement about one thing: "This is really good! Thought it was a professional Xmas card. Encourage his talent", implored one fan, a comment which was 'liked' by more fans, who are continuing to enthuse: "Wow! George has a real talent," well into Boxing Day.

