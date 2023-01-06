Prince Harry reveals love for Princess Kate in touching moment in Spare book The Duke of Sussex describes his relationship with his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales

Prince Harry has shared an explosive number of his claims in his memoir, Spare, but among the bombshells are some touching reflections.

Writing about his relationship with his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, Harry recalled Prince William and Kate's royal wedding saying how much he loved Kate and how he felt that she was the sister he'd never had and always wanted.

He added that he was pleased that she'd forever be by William's side and how she was a good match for his older brother.

In another extract, the Duke of Sussex added that he liked seeing Kate laugh and that he enjoyed making her giggle. Harry and Kate have been photographed sharing a joke or two many times during their joint engagements over the years.

The pair have known one another since their early adult years, with Kate having met Harry's brother William at university.

The foursome were last pictured publicly together at the Queen's funeral

Harry's memoir is officially released on 10 January, but extracts were leaked by The Guardian newspaper and Page Six. The book also went on sale in Spain five days early.

Elsewhere, the Duke refers to William as his "beloved brother and arch-nemesis".

When questioned about the quote in a clip from an interview Good Morning America's anchor Michael Strahan, Harry responded: "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the 'heir/spare'."

In the book, Harry also details a shocking physical altercation between himself and brother William, and accuses his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, of leaking stories to the press.

