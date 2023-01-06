Watch the moment Prince William handles defiant Prince George in archived clip The Prince of Wales is a dad of three

Prince George is a credit to his mother and father The Prince and Princess of Wales, always smiling and nodding politely at public events, but in an unearthed clip from the archives the toddler was on the verge of disobedience.

In 2015, the royals were out in force for the christening of Princess Charlotte and while leaving the church in Sandringham with his parents and sister, a determined little George pulled away from his father and decided to turn back.

Prince William swiftly took control of the situation, crouched down to his level and spoke to him and then proceeded to pick him up so they could continue on their walk down the pathway with baby Charlotte being pushed in a pram by her mother.

Kate also then touched her son's hand and told him to wave to the crowds, and he was then seen waving an open palmed hand to the cameras. Crisis averted!

It's not the first time that we've seen Prince William and Princess Kate's impeccable parenting skills on full display, the royal mum did a sterling job at the Queen's Platinum jubilee keeping Prince Louis occupied while he fidgeted and played up to the cameras.

They have been honest about their parenting struggles too though, and have opened up about home schooling fails and the dreaded 'mum guilt'.

In another unearthed video, William's father King Charles was also captured mastering the art of seamless parenting as he attempted to distract his youngest son Prince Harry in a photoshoot.

The royal tried to make Harry laugh by putting a handkerchief on his head and pulling funny faces.

Viewers of the Netflix documentary, which was where the clip resurfaced, swiftly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rare clip, with many likening King Charles' playful antics to those of Jude Law's in The Holiday, where he takes on the persona of Mr. Napkin Head. Always a winner in our book!

