Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behaviour at memorial service gets royal fans talking A memorial service for Prince Philip took place in March

The Prince and Princess of Wales were no doubt very proud of their eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, when they all attended Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving back in March.

This heartwarming appearance sparked a sweet reaction from royal-watchers across the globe, and has become one of HELLO!'s most-read stories of 2022.

Kate's subtle curtsy to the Queen during Prince Philip's service in March

At the time, the royal couple surprised onlookers when they took their kids to the televised service. The children, who had already begun their Easter school holidays, were largely praised for their impeccable behaviour.

Following the family gathering, Prince William and Kate shared several pictures from the day on their Instagram, alongside a picture of Prince Philip. Fans couldn't help but praise Prince George and Princess Charlotte's behaviour throughout the whole engagement.

"George and Charlotte were a real credit today! Impeccably behaved!" one wrote in a comment, which was soon liked by tons of other royal fans, who agreed.

Prince William and Kate attended the memorial, but Louis, who was only three, stayed at home

"So happy to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte today, I bet Prince Philip would be proud of all his family that loved him so much," remarked another, whilst a third added: "Lovely memorial service. What a classy, beautiful family."

Another couldn't help but compare six-year-old Charlotte to the Queen. "Charlotte is so pretty," one wrote, whilst another quickly added: "Looks so much like her great grandmother."

Charlotte and George looked dapper at the service

Indeed the young royals, including Mia Tindall and Isla and Savannah Phillips, were all impeccably behaved during the service, but fans caught a little glimpse of excitement from one of them at the very end.

Following the ceremony, as Princess Charlotte made her way out of the Abbey alongside her parents and brother, viewers got a small glimpse at cousin Mia Tindall's excitement at seeing her walk past.

Zara and Mike Tindall's eldest daughter was captured excitedly waving at her cousin as she walked away.

