Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding The Duke of Sussex has revealed all in his new book Spare

The Duke of Sussex's long-awaited memoir, Spare has been accidentally released in Spain five days early, and HELLO! obtained a copy of the Harry's book, and in it, he shares lots of bombshell revelations, including a part where he sets the record straight about Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement.

King Charles' son has revealed that he and Meghan Markle did share the news of their first pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

In the book, Harry details how he told the main members of the royal family after delaying his and Meghan's first overseas engagement as a married couple.

First, the Duke went to see his father Charles in his office, who was delighted at the news, offering Harry a big smile as he learned he will become a grandfather again.

The Sussexes shared their happy news at Eugenie's wedding

Harry then broke the news to his brother who was keen to tell his wife Princess Kate right away, who reacted with a "beaming smile".

As Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have long had a close cousin bond, we're hoping the blushing bride didn't feel upstaged on her nuptials and was just pleased for the happy couple.

Eugenie's sister Beatrice was also in attendance at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank, and despite a very close relationship, the two sisters are very different in many ways, having different styles and opting for very different wedding days.

As well as recollecting happy memories, the book details more harrowing times such as the moment a young Harry found out about the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The Princess married in 2018

The Prince, who was 12 at the time, reveals that his father Charles sat on the end of his bed, calling him "dear son" and explaining that there had been a car accident and that Diana had not recovered from her injuries.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Archie in 2019

He also shockingly admitted that he believed his mother was in fact in hiding and not dead for a while after her passing.

The Duke also revealed that both he and his brother had asked their father not to marry Camilla. He feared she would be an "evil stepmother" though he conceded that she wasn't and as since given his approval of the marriage.

