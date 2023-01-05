Prince Harry unveils sweet new details about Lilibet's first meeting with the Queen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry has given a detailed account of the precious moment his daughter Lilibet met her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the first time.

In his forthcoming memoir, Spare, which went on sale five days early in Spain, the doting father expresses his pride over his one-year-old daughter's sweet encounter with the late monarch.

It was made all the more special since the private family lunch coincided with Lilibet's first birthday on 4 June during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The youngster is also named after the Queen's childhood moniker, used by close family.

Prince Harry went on to reveal how his son Archie had even perfected his royal bow during the meet-up. He explained how the Queen was delighted to see his first attempt at bowing.

Prince Harry was close to his grandmother, the Queen

Back in September, the Duke of Sussex touched upon the special gathering in his tribute to his "guiding compass" the Queen after her death.

He said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday in Windsor

Unfortunately for the royals, Archie and Lilibet's first years coincided with the COVID pandemic which kept families apart. The Sussexes also relocated to live in America, meaning family gatherings between the monarch and themselves were more difficult.

The book, which will officially be published on 10 January, also includes details of Harry's final conversation with his late grandmother four days before her death in September 2022.

The pair discussed the chaos going on at Downing Street at the time, the Braemar Games, which the Queen had wanted to attend, but couldn't, and the unseasonable drought in the UK, with Harry joking that the grass was like his head - bald with patches.

The Spanish version En La Sombra, which translates as 'In the Shadow', shows that Harry has dedicated his memoir, "Para Meg, Archie y Lili… y, for supuesto, mi madre" which translates to, "For Meg, Archie and Lili… and, of course, my mother".

