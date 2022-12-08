Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' kind-hearted gesture that follows in their parents' footsteps The Wales children have been led by example

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been learning about the importance of helping those in need.

The royal children's Windsor school, Lambrook, revealed on their public Instagram page that pupils had been delivering goods to a local food bank. A heartwarming photograph pictured several students pushing shopping trolleys full to the brim with supermarket essentials and board games - likely to be delivered to families in need over the festive season.

"A beautiful day to be out and about delivering items to Windsor Foodshare," read the post.

According to Windsor Foodshare's website, the local organisation provides short term weekly help in the form of non-perishable foods, bread, eggs, fresh fruit, and vegetables to any local household in which due to a lack of funds there is a likelihood of an individual becoming hungry.

The Wales children enrolled in the Windsor school in September

"Once a month we also provide toiletries and cleaning products," their website adds.

The Wales children's actions are echoed in their parents and grandparents efforts this season. In a touching gesture ahead of Christmas, King Charles III made "a substantial personal donation" to support hundreds of food banks across the UK.

The £1million starting fund - which includes Charles' donation - will be used to purchase fridges and freezers enabling food banks and community banks to store more food.

Prince William and Princess Kate have also dedicated a significant amount of effort to supporting charitable organisations close to their heart throughout their career - and their children are no doubt being led by example.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children have already been introduced to royal duties

It seems George, Charlotte and Louis have been enjoying several extra curricular activities and new learning experiences since joining the £20,997 per year independent preparatory school.

According to Lambrook School's Instagram page, Princess Charlotte, who is in Year Three, spent the week learning about a healthy, balanced diet, followed by bread making and tasting earlier this month - a skill she enjoys doing at home with the Princess of Wales.

The royal children were also treated to a performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performed by the school's upper years, giving them a taste of what's to come should they wish to get involved in the arts in their final years at the prep school.

