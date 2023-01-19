Al Roker and wife prepare for difficult goodbye as son heads back to college - see sweet photo The adored weatherman was absent from the show for two months due to a serious health crisis

It's been a rough ride for Al Roker and his family as they've had to navigate his recent ill health.

The Today star had to step back from hosting duties as he was hospitalized twice due to blood clots traveling to his lungs.

His wife, Deborah Roberts, and children, Nick, Leila and Courtney, were all praying for his health to improve, and while it thankfully has, Al is now gearing up for a challenging goodbye.

The dad-of-three's youngest son, Nick, is about to head back to college as the family's life begins to slowly return to normal.

Deborah took to Instagram and admitted it was going to be tough to see him go as he's been at home over the festive period and supporting them all from their home in New York.

The photo shared by the ABC journalist showed the college student in the kitchen, doing what he loves best... cooking up a storm.

Al's son Nick is headed back to college following a difficult time for the family

"Well done Wednesday," she wrote. "Nice culinary work @nickroker155 We’re going to miss your skills as you head back to college. #proudmom #favorite #son #gratitude."

Fans said they missed seeing Al and Nick in the kitchen as they used to do many cooking segments together.

Nick started college in the summer and moved away from home, leaving Al and Deborah as empty-nesters.

All three of Al's children were supporting him through his health crisis

Following his recovery, Al opened up about his recent health crisis and thanked his children for being there for him.

Deborah also called the challenging time "the toughest thing we’ve ever endured as a family and as a couple".

She managed to keep the severity of the situation from Al who added: "If I had really known how bad it was, I don’t know if I could have kept up the positive attitude. I didn’t know they were out in the hall crying."

During the interview on Today, he added: "Nick would walk by every 15 or 20 minutes and lean over, kiss me on the head and say, 'I love you, Dad.'"

Thankfully Al is back to work and feeling fit and healthy following a very difficult few months.

