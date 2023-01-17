Dylan Dreyer shares exciting plans with husband and it's happening soon - exclusive The mom-of-three has the best relationship with Brian

Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, are gearing up for a thrilling week, for more reasons than one.

The Today meteorologist is set to compete in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions - and you'll never guess who her caddy is!

Dylan sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive chat to reveal more details on the golfing tournament and offered up some unexpected details on family life too.

The star revealed that her three young children, Rusty, Oli and Calvin, will be cared for in New York, while she and Brian finally get a weekend away without the children for the first time in years.

"I'm excited to take it all in and appreciate the whole experience," she said of the tournament which brings together LPGA Tour winners to play alongside 50 of the biggest stars in sports, entertainment and music, competing for a combined purse of $2 million.

"I'm also not bringing my children," Dylan added. "They're in school and I don't want to take them out. So my husband is my caddy and it's our first trip away without the kids in many years."

Dylan and Brian are going away together without their children for the first time in years

As for how that husband-wife work dynamic will work? She has plenty of faith in their relationship on the green.

"It's really fun for him to be my caddy. He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it doing. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right.

Dylan's caddy for the tournament is her husband Brian

"Brian knows how to make me feel better. We get to be together every second and we don't get that enough. I'm truly looking forward to it and I think it'll be great fun for others to watch too."

Although, Dylan doesn't have a whole lot of faith in her golfing abilities right now .

When asked how she thinks she'll do in the competition, she admitted: "Here's the problem when you have three kids and you live in New York city and it's January. There hasn't been a whole lot of golf in my life recently.

Dylan and Brian adore being parents

"But I'm doing it for a fun way to meet people. I've always golfed for fun and not competitively - unless it's with my husband. So it's special to be invited.

"Some are good players, some are bad - and kind of fall into the later category. I don't know if I'm ready for this, but I'm going to enjoy it."

The HGV Tournament of Champions is being held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Florida. Here's how to watch it:

Thursday, 19 January: 12 – 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock

Friday, 20 January: 12 – 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock

Saturday, 21 January: 12 – 3 p.m. ET on Golf Channel and Peacock

Sunday, 22 January: 2 – 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock



