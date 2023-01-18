GMA3 welcomes back major host after break - but who is it? The show has faced a shakeup after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were placed on hiatus

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been absent from GMA3 since the beginning of December following news of their romance.

But on Tuesday, the popular ABC show welcomed back one of their own - but who was it?

In the video below, a host is greeted with well-wishes after an absence and although they didn't discuss the reason behind their time off, it was clear their return was warmly received.

The update comes days after Amy was photographed for the first time with her husband, Andrew Shue since news of her affair with T.J. broke in November.

The 49-year-old was pictured looking visibly emotional as she met up with the Melrose Place actor at a park in Manhattan's Greenwich Village on Friday morning to hand over the family dog, Brody. Amy had been taking care of the Maltipoo they shared during their 12-year marriage.

Amy reportedly arrived at the meeting point ahead of Andrew and spent some time walking Brody around the park before her ex appeared.

Amy and T.J. have been absent from GMA3 for almost two months

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the former couple appeared tense and uncomfortable as they exchanged a few words before going their separate ways.

Amy and T.J. have been replaced on GMA3 for the time being by DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally, who have been presenting the show alongside, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy and T.J. were suspended while the network navigated news of their relationship.

DeMarco and Rhiannon have been standing in for T.J. and Amy

The pair were photographed enjoying a romantic vacation together just after Thanksgiving and have since enjoyed becoming a couple.

While it is not known if Amy and her husband, Andrew, have divorced yet, T.J. and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, are going through the process.

She broke her silence over the affair and commented on the matter in a statement to Daily Mail in which her divorce lawyer spoke on her behalf.

Amy and T.J. are now a couple

Marilee said it had been "challenging" but her main focus was on their 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Her statement concluded by saying: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

