Today's Hoda Kotb delivers heartwarming family update with her children by her side The star adopted both her daughters with her ex Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb's legions of loyal fans lavished her with praise as she bid an emotional goodbye to 2022 recently.

The Today star then gave a further update on her festivities with her two adorable children, and loved ones, and her social media followers couldn't get enough.

Hoda took to Instagram with snapshots of New Years Eve and also the morning after and captioned the post: "Happy 2023! Thx @jennifermillerjewelry for a perfect night and morning!!! Xoxo."

Her children, Haley and Hope, looked adorable in matching dresses and they appeared to have had a wonderful time at the dreamy-looking destination.

Hoda's fans rushed to comment on the images, which included the girls enjoying sparklers and plenty of party fun.

"Happy New Year Cuties," wrote one, while another added: "Hoda, your daughters and beautiful and growing up so fast," and a third comented: "Sweet family….wishes for a New Year filled with good health and happiness."

Hoda rang in 2023 with her children and family

Many asked where Hoda's ex, Joel Schiffman, was and wondered if he would be spending time with Hope and Hayley, who he adopted with the star.

Hoda clarified her holiday plans in an interview with HELLO! when she said: "My mom and sister and the rest of the family are coming, so we will divide."

She then added: "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

Hoda and Joel are successfully co-parenting their daughters

And Hoda confessed there would be added excitement this year! "They're gonna be super happy to get two Christmases. They'll be like 'What? What is this?' But we have a really nice situation set up."

Hoda and Joel dated for six years before he popped the question with a white diamond and sapphire engagement ring thought to be worth $250k in November 2019. They delayed their wedding for several years amid the coronavirus pandemic before announcing their decision to separate in January 2022.

